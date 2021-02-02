Report: Backstage news on Christian's WWE future

Last night the WWE Universe got their wish, and Christian had "one more match" at the Royal Rumble.

But if the latest reports are any indication, this wasn't the last match we will see Captain Charisma compete in with WWE going forward.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, while Christian isn't scheduled for WWE RAW tonight, he reports that he will be working for the company going forward with a part-time schedule.

For a WWE Superstar that we thought we'd never see compete in the ring again, this is tremendous news and will allow Christian to finish his WWE career on his terms.

Christian is scheduled to be a part-time performer for WWE from now on.

The word coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble last night is that Christian was secretly cleared to return to the ring a week ago after meeting with WWE's doctors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While Christian was seen backstage yesterday, he kept his return quiet beyond a select few that knew ahead of time but eventually needed to get warmed up before the match. The response from the WWE Universe and wrestlers across multiple companies showcase the impact Christian has made on the industry over the last two decades.

With WWE currently on the road to WrestleMania, it would be insane for the company not to plan a match for Captain Charisma at the biggest show of the year. Which brand he will be featured on going forward will most likely hinge on which champion Edge will challenge at WrestleMania.

Him: It’s date night...what do you wanna do?

Me: You know...You have been working so hard...you haven’t had a guys’ night out in forever...

Them: pic.twitter.com/S4hVXo8WGN — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 1, 2021

Are you excited to see Christian return to WWE? What do you hope to see from him going forward? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.