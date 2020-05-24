Jon Moxley

The second edition of AEW Double or Nothing is in the history books now as the promotion delivered yet another entertaining PPV to its fans. The night saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend his title against the leader of the Dark Order Brodie Lee. After a thrilling contest, Moxley was able to retain his title.

God damn!



Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee going to WAR. Quality world title matchup. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/8jqDD1jsaW — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 24, 2020

Another major match on the show which everyone was looking forward to was the Casino Ladder Match. Brian Cage came out as the mystery participant and had a dominant showing right from the moment he entered. In the end, he was the one who won the match and became the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

In the post-show online scrum, it was announced by Tony Khan that Jon Moxley will defend his title against Brian Cage at AEW's next PPV, Fyter Fest. The details of the said event will be shared this week on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship

BREAKING:



Jon Moxley vs @MrGMSI_BCage at Fyter Fest due to his win tonight.



Details on the event will come this week on Dynamite. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 24, 2020

Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage is a huge match in every sense. With the kind of impactful (no pun intended) debut that the Swolverine had at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, he sure seems to be a huge threat to Moxley's title reign. When asked about Brian Cage during the post-show online scrum, Jon Moxley reacted by saying:

"They're not getting any smaller are they? Christ!"

With Tazz as Cage's manager, the build-up to his match against Moxley should be interesting!