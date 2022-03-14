"It means a lot to me" - JONAH opens up about being compared to 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Former WWE Superstar JONAH, formerly known as Bronson Reed, is proud to be compared to Vader, one of the best big men in wrestling history.

The former NXT North American Champion looks up to legendary powerhouses such as Bam Bam Bigelow and Big Van Vader. The latter was recently announced as an inductee into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent appearance on IMPACT Wrestling's CALLIHAN UNCENSORED, JONAH said he wants to embody himself off of the two stars, and being compared to Vader means a lot to him.

“Right now in my career, that’s sort of what I’m trying to embody myself off of, is Bam Bam Bigelow or Vader," said JONAH. So to have those comparisons, it means a lot to me. And that’s what I’m trying to do, and I’m hoping that I can bring that back to professional wrestling. I think there are definitely some very talented big men in this sport at the moment, but maybe not ones that have that vibe, that have that little something about them that makes you have to watch them.” [H/T WrestleZone]

JONAH says WWE nixed plans for his Vader tribute

JONAH said he paid tribute to Big Bam Bigelow during his time in NXT, and he wanted to do the same for Vader by donning his mask. The plans, however, were nixed, and he didn't end up doing it.

“So no spoilers but I am working on something in that same vein,” he said. “But also if you did watch my time in NXT, I did a tribute to Bam Bam Bigelow and that’s sort of what I do now still. But I was supposed to on Halloween Havoc do a tribute to Vader and right behind me is an actual Vader mask that his son sent me to wear. Yeah, he sent me that, I was gonna wear that and someone in NXT knew the whereabouts of the big Mastadon helmet gear. So I wanted to, I was ready to do, and they nixed it a few weeks before. So you never got to see Jonah-Vader. But maybe in the future."

Vader and The Undertaker are currently the only two wrestlers who have been announced as inductees into this year's Hall of Fame.

