Jonathan Coachman gets into it with former WWE creative team member on Twitter

The WWE Universe understands that it's incredibly hard for today's talents to "go out there and get over." Compared to the Attitude Era, the micro-managing that WWE does today is night and day. With most talents not given any leeway whatsoever, many promos seem like pure script readings on RAW or SmackDown.

For this reason, WWE promos remain the subject of frequent criticism. Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman had some choice words for a fan who said that the company was missing humor and creativity in the product today:

"Talent is scared to death they will get in trouble if they change one word of a promo. Do you think @TheRock or @steveaustinBSR took a promo from a 23 year old writer and said "yep I will do this word for word". And if you can't talk you have NO shot of getting over. #practice"

Jonathan Coachman is speaking about a WWE creative process that no longer exists

This exchange caught the attention of former WWE creative team member, Dave Schilling. He felt the need to speak up for himself, the rest of the WWE creative team and WWE Superstars. Schilling sent a message to Coachman:

"Vince McMahon approves every single one of those promos. They aren't scared of the writer, that's for sure."

"The Coach" was quick to fire back:

"Oh my bad Dave. I should have asked you instead of my TEN years of experience and someone who literally cut hundreds of promos on tv and at house shows. But please educate me. Smh".

Schilling then tried to "educate" Coachman in another response:

"Oh sorry, does he not approve every single word of every script? News to me. And if I’m wrong, you’re implying that Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman is afraid of a person who’s getting fired in three months anyway. The workers have to do as they’re told. Period. That’s not the writer telling them what to do, because the writers have no power."

Schilling continued by saying that being on the creative team is quite difficult:

It was literally the hardest job of my life, partly because we get blamed for everything when we all just try to do our best to serve the talent. But the talent hates us for things that were totally out of our control."

While the WWE Universe wishes that the company had the same policies regarding promos that they did in the Attitude Era, that just isn't the case anymore. Coachman may have been trying to support WWE, but Schilling tried to give him some insight.