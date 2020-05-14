Jordan Devlin is currently unable to leave Ireland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has extended his support to former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn after the latter was stripped of his title.

WWE has decided to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion via an eight-man round-robin tournament as Devlin is currently unable to leave Ireland due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is going on now, and the winner will eventually face Devlin when he's able to get back to the United States.

Devlin took to Twitter and agreed with the statement issued by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn says he 'is still the Champion'

Sami Zayn had tweeted saying he disagrees with WWE stripping him of the Intercontinental Title due to being unable to defend it. Sami declared that he is still undefeated and still the champion.

Sami wrote, "I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion."

I'm with ya brother. Reject all sham champions. ✊🏼 https://t.co/eWhWlWT4Ti — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) May 13, 2020

Jordan Devlin also repeated the narrative that the winner of the tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be a sham champion, not the real thing.

"I'm with ya brother. Reject all sham champions," Devlin wrote.

According to reports, Sami was stripped of the title because he reportedly chose not to appear for tapings at the recent WWE Performance Center due to health concerns over coronavirus pandemic. It was announced that a tournament will take place on SmackDown to crown a new Intercontinental champion.