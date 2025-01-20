Jordynne Grace breaks character; shares unseen footage following major loss

Jordynne Grace was featured in the first pay-per-view hosted by TNA following their recent historic deal with WWE. The company managed to garner a lot of attention from the wrestling world. With a stacked-up card and some massive results, fans have not stopped talking about the event lately.

Among a dynamic card for the Genesis 2025 event, Grace faced Tessa Blanchard in a grudge match and ended up on the losing side. Her loss has left many fans questioning her future in the company, with reports of her stint in the promotion ending.

In a recent post on X, Jordynne Grace addressed her loss at the Genesis event with a two-word message. The former TNA Women's Champion also teased that her time in TNA had ended, with a video of her hugging the officials and her fellow superstars, which has been the word on the internet lately.

"Thank you," wrote Grace.

Backstage update on Jordynne Grace's status with TNA

While the rumblings and her recent post on X have already said it all, recent reports have noted that Jordynne Grace's time with TNA has come to an end. As per a recent update from PWInsider, the former TNA Women's Champion was done with the company and is expected to head over to WWE.

Further, the report added that the star is expected to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. A recent report from Fightful Select also stated the same. In addition to that, the report also cleared that Grace's contract with TNA had expired.

With this, it seems official that the former TNA Women's Champion is indeed WWE-bound. However, whether the 28-year-old will be a part of NXT or the main roster is still unknown. Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the talented star in the Stamford-based company.

