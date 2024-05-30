Jordynne Grace makes a bold claim ahead of her first-ever WWE title match

TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace has made a fiery statement ahead of her WWE title match for the first time. The star is set for the NXT Women's Championship match in just a few days.

On this week's edition of the white and gold brand, Roxanne Perez called out NXT General Manager Ava to announce her opponent for the Battleground Premium Live Event. This PLE will be held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 9.

The Rock's daughter declared that The Prodigy would defend her championship against the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The two women had an intense face-off before Grace asserted that she would walk out of the Sin City as a double champion. Despite the TNA-WWE crossover deal, the Last Pure Athlete did not put her Knockouts championship on the line.

Trending

A few moments ago, Grace took to X/Twitter to send a bold message to her opponent Roxanne Perez. The 28-year-old female mentioned that in the next ten days, she would dethrone The Prodigy to become the NXT Women's Champion:

"10 days until I become the @WWENXT Women’s Champion.," she wrote.

Check out the TNA Wrestling star's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels provides an update on the WWE-TNA partnership after Jordynne Grace's appearance on NXT

The Heartbreak Kid was impressed by Grace's performance at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. This led to Shawn Michaels and Triple H collectively deciding to bring the Last Pure Athlete down to the NXT brand.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Showstopper mentioned being thrilled with Jordynne Grace's appearance. The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the partnership between NXT and TNA:

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time - there's people above me that I leave to making all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real 'Oh my God' moments back to WWE... We're thrilled to have (Grace) for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week," Michaels said.

You can check out the full interview below:

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion pulls the trigger on Roxanne Perez to make her move to the main roster by dropping the NXT Women's Title to Jordynne Grace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback