Jordynne Grace makes massive change soon after WWE NXT debut

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently made a huge change after her debut on the latest edition of WWE NXT. The star has been the most discussed topic among most wrestling fans this week.

On this week's episode of the developmental brand, Roxanne Perez asked NXT General Manager Ava about her opponent for Battleground 2024. Everyone was left shocked after The Rock's daughter revealed Jordynne Grace as Perez's challenger for the NXT Women's Championship.

The current TNA Knockouts World Champion recently made a huge change to her X/Twitter profile as she updated her cover photo to her confrontation with Roxanne Perez.

Jordynne Grace also sent a three-word message, letting everyone know about the change.

"New cover photo," she wrote.

Check out screenshots of her message and cover photo below:

Screenshot of Jordynne Grace's tweet and her X/Twitter cover photo

WWE Hall of Famer believes Roxanne Perez will show how good of a champion she is against Jordynne Grace

During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he believed Jordynne Grace fit perfectly in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Booker also mentioned that Roxanne Perez would show how good of a champion she is against Grace at Battleground 2024.

"I was talking about Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble and how good of a job she did. She fit right in. She really looked like she belonged. And for her to make this step and show up in Vegas, at Battleground, taking on the champ, The Prodigy, this is gonna be good... Roxanne Perez is going to show how good she really is as champion... and she's going to have a hell of an opponent to actually do it with," said Booker T.

Ahead of NXT Battleground 2024, Jordynne Grace is set to lock horns with Stevie Turner on next week's episode of WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see how Grace will perform in her first match on the developmental brand.

