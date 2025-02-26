Jordynne Grace reacts to recent wardrobe malfunction; tells WWE fans to enjoy blurry videos

Jordynne Grace took the WWE Universe by storm in her Royal Rumble debut last year while still the TNA Knockouts World Champion. The momentum continues now that Grace is a full-time NXT Superstar. After an in-ring mishap, Grace just sent a message to the wardrobe malfunction hopefuls of the WWE Universe.

Ad

The Juggernaut is settling into NXT, and she has her eyes on championship gold. Grace hit the ring to address fans on Tuesday's NXT episode but was interrupted by Roxanne Perez. Grace and The Prodigy went back and forth on the mic until Grace decked Perez in the face, forcing her to retreat.

Grace took to X last night and responded to a clip of the segment. The 28-year-old let Perez know why she was lucky to make it out like she did.

Ad

Trending

"She should thank GOD I have a rule against kicking someone’s a*s with the girls out," Jordynne Grace wrote.

Screenshot of Jordynne Grace's tweet (Photo Credit: Jordynne Grace on X)

You can see the uncensored tweet here.

Ad

A fan then laughed at Grace's "girls out" reference to a potential wardrobe malfunction. Grace also got a laugh out of this as she sent a message to a certain section of the fanbase, hoping they enjoy their blurry slow-motion videos.

"Insane for it to happen HERE of all places. Whatever. Enjoy your slow-mo videos of that blurry nipple [face with tears of joy emoji]," Jordynne Grace wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grace made her NXT in-ring debut as a contracted superstar on last week's show. She teamed with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne.

Jordynne Grace rumored for WWE NXT Roadblock

The WWE NXT brand will invade The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time on Tuesday, March 11. The fourth annual NXT Roadblock event will air on CW that night.

Ad

Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez II is expected to be announced for Roadblock 2025 soon. This would be a rematch from NXT Battleground 2024, where then-champion Perez retained the NXT Women's Championship over the then-TNA star.

The current Roadblock lineup is as follows: TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardyz defend against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom, NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against TNA X-Division Champion Moose, NXT Women's Champion Giulia vs. Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback