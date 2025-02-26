WWE NXT Results: Multiple huge debuts; shocking announcements; Hardy Boyz return (2/25/2025)

WWE NXT kicked off with a big Women's North American Match, and we got the return of two WWE legends later in the night. Moose made his in-ring debut and we got two champion vs. champion matches that were set up for NXT Roadblock.

Ad

WWE NXT Results (February 25, 2025):

Stephanie Vaquer def. Karmen Petrovic to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Moose def. Lexis King to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

The Hardy Boyz def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Lola Vice def. Arianna Grace

Je'Von Evans & Ricky Saints def. Wes Lee & Ethan Page

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic - NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stephanie Vaquer got the side headlock early on, and Karmen Petrovic tried to turn it into a pin, but it was countered. The two traded submission holds and countered each other's moves before the champ got a big suplex and a leg drop and Karmen came back with a codebreaker and sent Vaquer outside for a big dive.

The champ got a dropkick and a lariat before hitting the knees in the corner. Karmen Petrovic kicked out of a DDT before taking some big kicks and coming back with a superkick of her own. Vaquer got the Dragon Screw to take Karmen down and went for the package backbreaker finisher for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Karmen Petrovic to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship

After the match, Giulia showed up and argued about who was the better champ between her and Vaquer before they set up a champion vs. champion match to prove who was the best.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Arianna Grace and Santino Marella were seen talking when Lola Vice came in and challenged her to a match tonight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moose (c) vs. Lexis King - TNA X-Division Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moose had the early advantage and got some big chops before blocking a sunset flip. Lexis King took a big dropkick and was sent outside before Moose smashed his face into the announce desk. King fought out of a Powerbomb before he was tossed into the steel steps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back in the ring, Moose got the Book End before King countered another powerbomb and was dropped on the ramp with a big slam. Lexis got a Frankensteiner for a near fall before Moose got the powerbomb for a near fall of his own. Moose kicked out of the Coronation before getting the win off a spear.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Result: Moose def. Lexis King to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

After the match, Oba Femi got in the ring with the TNA X-Division Champ and congratulated him on the win. He said that Ava has made the match official, and Oba will face Moose in a champion vs. champion match at NXT Roadblock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Jordynne Grace was out next on NXT and said that she knew she belonged in the WWE since her very first appearance. She wanted to make NXT the best women's division in the world and said that she was unstoppable. Roxanne Perez came out and welcomed her back before agreeing that Grace had outgrown TNA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perez added that she was going to win at Elimination Chamber and go on to become the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania. However, she still wanted a third NXT Women's Title run, and maybe she could be Roxy-Two Belts. Grace punched Roxanne in the face and made the former champ run away.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans ran into each other backstage, and we got some tension between the two before Ricky Saints came in and tried to shake Trick's hand. Trick refused to shake Ricky's hand and said that he had heard about him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: The Hardy Boyz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Hardy Boyz made their big return, and the crowd chanted "Welcome back" before Jeff and Tavion started the match. Myles Borne came in and tried to isolate Jeff, but Matt Hardy got the tag off a whip to the corner. Matt got a big DDT before Myles took a big senton from Jeff.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NQCC got some big moves, and Tavion taunted Matt as Nathan Frazer and Axiom showed up to watch the match. The TNA Rag Champs came back with some dropkicks after Jeff took Tavion down with a senton on the outside.

Jeff got the Whisper in the Wind on both opponents before Myles took the Twist of Fate, thanks to Matt. Jeff followed up with the Swanton Bomb and allowed Matt to get the pin.

Ad

Result: The Hardy Boyz def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Nathan Frazer and Axiom got in the ring after the match and welcomed The Hardy Boyz to NXT. Jeff told them to spare the small talk and challenged them to a match to figure out who was the best tag team in the world. Santino Marella came out to represent TNA and set up the match for NXT Roadblock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The D'Angelo Family were at their restaurant, and Stacks tried to apologize for last week's loss, but The Don said that he would handle Shawn Spears next week.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were backstage and ran into Sol Ruca and Zaria who challenged them to a match next week. Piper accepted the match on their behalf before Green could tell what was happening.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Lola Vice vs. Arianna Grace

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arianna Grace got some big counter punches early on but Lola Vice sent her into the corner and unloaded on her before getting the hip attack. After some back and forth, Lola got the spinning backfist and picked up the quick win.

Result: Lola Vice def. Arianna Grace

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C-

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans & Ricky Saints vs. Wes Lee & Ethan Page

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ethan Page and Evans kicked off the match, and Wes Lee's teammates interfered as Je'Von headed outside. Lee was in next and Evans took him down with the headscissors and a dropkick for a near fall. Ricky Saints was tagged in and made his in-ring debut before being slapped in the face by Lee.

Ricky got really angry and unloaded on Lee before getting a big double-team takedown. Evans and Saints sent both opponents outside before Page came back with some big moves and dropped Je'Von spine-first into the top of the turnbuckles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Page missed the Ego's Edge, and tags were made before Page and Evans started a brawl at ringside and disappeared into the crowd. Saints got some big moves on Lee and took out his goons who tried to interfere before Wes came in with a Meteora off the distraction. Wes taunted Ricky, but the Cardiac Kick was countered before Saints got the Ro-sham-bo for the win.

Result: Je'Von Evans & Ricky Saints def. Wes Lee & Ethan Page

Ad

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback