Jordynne Grace reacts after star bids farewell following last match

Jordynne Grace has sent a message hinting at a huge reunion after a star bid farewell following their last match. She sent a message on her X/Twitter account.

Grace messaged Josh Alexander after the star bid farewell following his final match in TNA. She said that she would be seeing him soon, indicating that he may be coming to WWE after all. While there have been rumors that he's WWE-bound, there has been no confirmation of the same.

"See you soon bro," Grace wrote.

Check out her post below:

Josh Alexander took to his X/Twitter account to post after his final TNA match was broadcast tonight. The star sent a series of posts all recounting his career in TNA and how they had highs and lows. He talked about how he had to leave the company at one time but re-signed again. He also talked about the multiple injuries he had suffered throughout his career there.

However, he ended by talking about what an amazing experience it had been for the star over the course of his career. He thanked everyone involved and promised to carry TNA with him wherever he went for the rest of his career.

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

Check out the post below:

As to where the rest of his career lies, fans have to wait and find out. So far, nothing has been confirmed, but Jordynne Grace's message saying that she would see him soon, coming so soon after she signed with WWE, is an indication that he may be headed to the promotion sooner than later.

Should he show up in WWE, fans will have to wait and see if it's on the main roster or on NXT.

