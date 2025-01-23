Jordynne Grace sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley days after departing TNA

Jordynne Grace has sent a three-word message to Rhea Ripley on social media. As per a report from PWInsider, the 28-year-old finished up with TNA after her match with Tessa Blanchard at Genesis 2025.

Grace is a former three-time Knockouts Champion. She lost the title to Blanchard in her final appearance for the company. The Juggernaut signed with TNA/Impact Wrestling in 2018 and established herself as a household name in the promotion.

On Twitter/X, Ripley's latest photo caught Grace's attention. The former Knockouts Champion reacted with a three-word message.

"Hey big head 🤪," wrote Grace

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere to regain the title. Her first title defense will be against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event. After Ripley became a two-time Women's World Champion, the two reignited their feud.

Triple H opened up about Jordynne Grace's Royal Rumble 2024 appearance

Jordynne Grace was a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. After her appearance last year, Triple H thanked TNA for allowing the 28-year-old superstar to appear.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, he said:

"Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out. I'm not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because it's stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I'm glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She's an incredible talent."

Grace has appeared in WWE on several other occasions and competed in a huge 10-woman tag team match at NXT in November 2024.

