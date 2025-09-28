  • home icon
  • Jordynne Grace suffers broken thumb injury heading into dangerous WWE match

Jordynne Grace suffers broken thumb injury heading into dangerous WWE match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:36 GMT
Jordynne Grace
Jordynne Grace is a former TNA star (source: WWE.com)

Jordynne Grace is set to compete in a dangerous match tonight. She has suffered a thumb injury ahead of this bout.

Grace has been in a feud with Blake Monroe ever since the latter betrayed her at Evolution. These two women competed at NXT Heatwave, where the former AEW star emerged victorious. However, that match did little to settle the feud. Over the past few weeks, Blake has even teased unleashing a more sinister side to her gimmick. To settle their differences, a Weaponized Steel Cage Match was announced for tonight at NXT No Mercy.

Minutes before this contest was set to begin, Vic Joseph confirmed that Jordynne Grace had suffered a broken thumb heading into her match against Blake Monroe. He seemed genuinely concerned for Grace as she was heading into an extremely dangerous match.

New details emerge on Jordynne Grace moving up to the main roster

World Wrestling Entertainment has been interested in Jordynne Grace ever since she was part of the TNA roster. This was for good reason, considering that Grace is a physical specimen in the ring and in a league of her own.

Therefore, after her contract with TNA Wrestling ended, the Stamford-based promotion signed Grace and sent her to WWE NXT. However, while her contemporaries, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, earned a main roster call-up earlier this year, the former TNA star remained on the black and silver brand, leaving fans to wonder when she would receive her call-up, given her experience.

According to reports from BodySlam, WWE "fully intends" to call Grace up to the main roster. Sadly, the timeline for her call-up was pushed back earlier this year, and it is still in the works.

It will be interesting to see when Grace will finally receive her main roster call-up and which brand she will join.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
