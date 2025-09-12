Major update on popular WWE star being called up to the main roster - Reports

There has been a major update regarding WWE's plans to call up a popular NXT star to the main roster. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza on September 20, and tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.Jordynne Grace signed with WWE earlier this year after a very successful stint in TNA Wrestling. According to a new report from BodySlam, the promotion &quot;fully intends&quot; to call Grace up to the main roster. However, her call-up was pushed back earlier this year, and sources informed the publication that there are still plans for her on the main roster, but they are not imminent.The 29-year-old has been involved in a rivalry with Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, in All Elite Wrestling on NXT television. She also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, but Charlotte Flair emerged victorious. Flair went on to battle Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from The Buff Barbie.Former WWE star claims she outshines Jordynne Grace and Bianca BelairMandy Rose recently suggested that she outshines both Jordynne Grace and Bianca Belair.Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 after suffering a hand injury in the Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, Rose complimented both stars and discussed competing with World Beauty Fitness &amp; Fashion (WBFF). The veteran claimed that she had both stars beat due to her feminine look.&quot;Bianca Belair looks amazing. She's an incredible athlete. We all know that. Jordynne Grace, same thing, looks amazing, incredible athlete, jacked, but at the end of the day it's kind of like a whole package thing. And now other companies may be different. They may be looking for something different, but when it comes to that feminine look, but still strong and strong and still classy and all those things on stage, I think I got them,&quot; she said. [H/T: Forbes.com]It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Jordynne Grace and when the promotion will finally decide to call her up to the main roster.