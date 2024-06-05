Jordynne Grace wants a unique stipulation match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley for Dominik Mysterio

Jordynne Grace wants Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley to settle things between them in a unique stipulation match. Morgan has seemingly gotten close to Mysterio during Ripley's absence on Monday Night RAW.

Following Morgan's first successful defense of the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, she even kissed Mysterio. The Judgment Day member played a major role in Morgan winning the championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, though there is some controversy if it was truly inadvertent.

On Twitter/X, Jordynne Grace suggested that Ripley and Morgan should settle things between them in a custody of Dominik ladder match.

"...if this doesn’t end in a custody of Dominik ladder match, what are we even doing here?" tweeted Grace.

Grace recently showed up in WWE, making a surprise appearance on NXT when she stepped up as Roxanne Perez's next title challenger. At NXT Battleground, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion would aim to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan discussed why she confronted Dominik Mysterio initially in WWE

Liv Morgan previously addressed confronting Dominik Mysterio in WWE. The storyline between them began several weeks ago, as Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to injury caused by Morgan.

Speaking in an interview with The Border Patrol, Morgan had claimed she didn't like Mysterio and certainly wasn't a fan of his "Mami." Morgan said:

"I did take his Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the women's championship."

However, the dynamics between Morgan and Mysterio have changed drastically with time, especially after their kiss on Monday Night RAW.

