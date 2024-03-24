Josh Barnett shares how he got WWE to send him a major star for incredible event on WrestleMania weekend

Former UFC star Josh Barnett recently shared how he got WWE's approval to send him a major star for the Bloodsport X show during the WrestleMania weekend. The star in question is Shayna Baszler.

After making a big name for herself in UFC, Baszler jumped ship to World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2017. She started performing in the company's developmental brand where she won the NXT Women's Championship twice. The star debuted on the main roster in 2020 and has since become a mainstay on WWE RAW.

GCW recently announced that Shayna Baszler is set to compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X during the WrestleMania XL weekend. Baszler will lock horns with Masha Slamovich at the event.

During an interview with Phil Strum of Under the Ring podcast, Barnett revealed how get got WWE to send him Shayna Baszler.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion said that he got The Queen of Spades from WWE because of his good relationship with the people in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I guess the easiest way to describe it is just through my relationships with people there, that’s really what it comes down to. And with anybody, when speaking of a promotion, you’re always going to want to - if you’re going to do anything outside of it - you want a certain level of trust and consideration given to you," Barnett said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Check out the full interview below:

Josh Barnett believes WWE star Shayna Baszler will do great at Bloodsport X

In the same interview, Josh Barnett also mentioned that because of his reakltionship with WWE, having Shayna Baszler perform at Bloodsport X became a reality. Barnett added that he believes The Queen of Spades will do fantastic at the event.

"But fortunately, through relationships I’ve cultivated over the years, something like having Shayna Baszler at GCW Bloodsport is a reality now. And I’m just super, super happy and honored to be able to do it. And I know that Shayna is gonna do fantastic. I should know, I’ve been training her her entire career."

Shayna Baszler is undoubtedly one of the best performers in the pro wrestling world. It will be interesting to see what the star has in store for Bloodsport X.

