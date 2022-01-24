JTG accuses WWE of 'shafting' Cryme Time

Former WWE Superstar JTG has hit out at the company for allegedly mistreating Cryme Time, his tag team partnership with the late Shad Gaspard.

The former Cryme Tyme member, during a recent appearance on SO CATCH by Hal, discussed the tag team's four-year-long run with the company, lasting from 2006 to 2010.

During that run, real life Jayson Anthony Paul claimed he and partner Shad felt 'shafted' for never being given a run with the WWE Tag Team Championships.

He did, however, go on to state that in the years following his WWE release, he learned that having the support of the fans was just as valuable as championship glory.

“While I was in the WWE, I definitely felt like we, Shad and I, were shafted. Post-WWE career, looking back, I believe having the fans, being the fan favorites is way more important than being tag team champions, you know what I mean?” Because they choose, the company chooses who they put the tag team titles on, but they can’t choose who they want the fans to love. We’ll always be fan favorites, we earned that. WWE didn’t give that to us." he said (H/T RingsideNews)

JTG worked with WWE until 2014, Shad Gaspard until 2010

JTG and Shad teamed together for several years as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team, even featuring alongside the likes of John Cena before their break-up and feud in 2010, with Shad turning heel and attacking his teammate.

JTG would last with the company until 2014, picking up sporadic TV appearances on shows like Superstars or Main Event or as enhancement talent.

Shad, released in 2010, would pursue an acting career before his tragic and untimely death in 2020 while saving his young son from getting caught in a riptide.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. wwe.com/article/shad-g… WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. wwe.com/article/shad-g…

Edited by Debottam Saha