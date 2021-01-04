JTG on facing Chris Jericho & Big Show - "It was an honor" [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar JTG appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss his career, with specific focus on SummerSlam 2009.

This was the pay-per-view where Cryme Tyme - the team composed of JTG and the late Shad Gaspard - squared off against the team of Chris Jericho and the Big Show, then appropriately known as Jeri-Show, for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

It was one of the more high profile matches of Cryme Tyme’s tenure as a tag team in the WWE. And while it may have resulted in a loss for the challengers, JTG still looks back fondly on the match and both of his opponents:

“It was a privilege, it was an honor to be in the ring with the Big Show and Chris Jericho. Hopefully, maybe down the line, I get in the ring with Chris Jericho again. 2021, 2022. We’ll see what direction the wind blows me in 2021. But I’m definitely in the game.”

A potential future meeting between Chris Jericho and JTG is something that fans of both stars will be looking forward to.

JTG on the rumors he will be signed to a major promotion

JTG has been very successful working on the independent wrestling circuit for a number of years now, with his last appearance for WWE coming in 2013, before officially being released the following year.

However, there have been numerous rumors circulating online for some time now that JTG is due to be signed to one of the major wrestling promotions. It seems these rumors are something JTG is well aware of:

"I’m having fun, I’m enjoying the indies. I keep hearing this, that one of the major two - three or two - is gonna holla at your boy. So we’ll see!"

Whether or not JTG does indeed end up signing with a major promotion, his work in the ring and the career he has built in the industry thus far has been a joy to watch.

