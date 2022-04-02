(Video) JTG recreates Cryme Tyme signature move with Shad Gaspard's son at WWE Hall of Fame

Ex-WWE star JTG recreated the signature Cryme Tyme handshake with Shad Gaspard's son at the Hall of Fame.

Gaspard and JTG were part of the Cryme Tyme tag team in WWE between 2006 and 2007, and 2008 and 2010. The duo continued to be a tag team even after their exit from the company, with their last match as a team taking place in February 2020. Gaspard sadly passed away in 2020 after saving his son from drowning when his son and a few of his friends were swimming in the ocean.

At this year's Hall of Fame, Gaspard was given the Warrior Award for his brave and fearless deed. Gaspard's wife and son were presented the award, and JTG walked with them to the stage. JTG and Gaspard's son performed the Cryme Tyme handshake, which got a huge ovation from the fans in attendance.

CONNER @WrestleConner



Also, seeing JTG do the Cryme Tyme handshake with Shad’s son was fantastic.



#WWEHOF JTG coming out to the Cryme Tyme theme song with Shad Gaspard’s wife and son was great.Also, seeing JTG do the Cryme Tyme handshake with Shad’s son was fantastic. JTG coming out to the Cryme Tyme theme song with Shad Gaspard’s wife and son was great. ❤️Also, seeing JTG do the Cryme Tyme handshake with Shad’s son was fantastic.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RF5vHGtTq8

Gaspard's wife spoke passionately and proudly about her late husband in an emotional speech.

Who are the others that have been given the WWE Warrior Award?

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

I’m so moved watching his son and wife stand up there with such heart.

#WWEHOF Shad GaspardI’m so moved watching his son and wife stand up there with such heart. Shad Gaspard ❤️I’m so moved watching his son and wife stand up there with such heart. #WWEHOF

The Warrior award, named after the late, great Ultimate Warrior, is "presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior," as per WWE.

Previous Warrior award recipients include a young Connor Michalek, who bravely battled cancer but sadly passed away in 2014. Journalist Joan Lunden, footballer Eric LeGrand, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, longtime employee Sue Aitchison, current Superstar Titus O'Neil, and Rich Hering are the others who have been given the Warrior award.

So far, 8 people have been presented the Warrior award since it was first awarded to Connor Michalek in 2015, the latest being Shad Gaspard.

