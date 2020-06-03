JTG reveals how John Cena helped Cryme Tyme in WWE

John Cena with Cryme Tyme

John Cena has been a part of a large number of storylines during his time in WWE. In his career, he has been part of different teams.

Cryme Tyme are known for being one of the most memorable tag teams in WWE, and there was a time that Cena teamed up with them during his feud with John Bradshaw Layfield. JTG and Shad Gaspard helped Cena, and they formed a faction together.

JTG was recently on WWE's The Bump, where he talked about his time wrestling with Shad as Cryme Tyme in WWE, and he revealed that Cena actually helped the team out a lot when he joined them as a faction.

JTG reveals how John Cena helped Cryme Tyme

.@Jtg1284 joins us now to celebrate the life of Shad Gaspard.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/dzxltqe4ZV — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 3, 2020

JTG appeared on The Bump this week, where he talked about the little time that Cryme Tyme got the chance to work with Cena. He revealed that it was one of his favourite parts of his WWE career.

"That was the most fun part of my career."

JTG then went on to say that during this time, Cena actually helped Cryme Tyme a lot, teaching them different tips and tricks to make it in WWE. His help allowed them to get better as a team and improve themselves.

"He would teach us a lot of hints and tips - a lot of unwritten rules in the business, helping us to get to that level. "

John Cena and Cryme Tyme

When Cryme Tyme returned to WWE in 2008, they were joined by John Cena. The tag team helped Cena who was feuding with John Bradshaw Layfield at the time. They would also appear together in a segment where Cryme Tyme helped to vandalize the limo of JBL.

You can watch the hilarious video of where they destroy the limo here:

Cena worked with JTG and Shad Gaspard again in a live event match, where he confirmed that the three of them together were now a faction, known as Cryme Tyme Cenation or CTC.

While this was going on, Cryme Tyme separately had a feud against Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr., stealing their World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Cena was injured and their time came to an end.

Tragically, Shad Gaspard passed away recently, when he drowned after he was caught in a riptide. WWE and several Superstars looked back on his time in WWE and everything they learned from him as well.