JTG reveals what Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win meant to him, MVP and Shad Gaspard

Following 2019's WrestleMania, which saw Kofi Kingston defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship - in what will go down as one of WWE's most iconic moments - another video went viral online. In this one, current WWE Superstar MVP and the late Shad Gaspard react to Kofi's historical win.

His former tag team partner JTG was a guest on Sportskeed's UnSKripted w/ Chris Featherstone earlier tonight. Answering a question from SK's own Alan John, JTG told Chris what Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win meant for him, Shad Gaspard and MVP. (Jump to 28:01 if necessary).

JTG reveals his reaction towards Kofi Kingston's WWE title win

"As you can see, visually to Shad and MVP, those were some strong brothers right there," JTG told Chris during the interview, "and for them to cry, that was definitely a moment."

JTG mentioned how he was actually in the front row for Kofi's big win, and couldn't help himself but leap out of his seat when Kofi won the title.

"I was slumped low the whole time," JTG explained about his position at the front of the crowd, "... and when I saw Kofi get the 1-2-3, I popped up... I didn't care who saw me."

Kofi Kingston is currently out with an injury and is supporting his New Day teammate, Big E, as he embarks on a highly anticipated singles run.