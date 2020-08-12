WWE veteran JTG answered a bunch of fan questions when he recently sat down with Sportskeeda for a heart-to-heart. The former WWE Superstar reflected on his time working with WWE legend John Cena, and acknowledged how working with him was one of the rare occasions that Cryme Tyme got to main event a bunch of WWE shows.

I remember the day they told us about teaming up with John... it was July 7, 2008, I believe. I definitely remember the date. And working with him was great behind the scenes, I had fun, I learned a lot from him. And that was one of the rare, rare times that Shad and I main evented on some of the house shows.

JTG speaks with Chris Featherstone:

John Cena and Cryme Tyme's CTC was an unusual, yet popular stable

JTG and Shad Gaspard's short-lived alliance with John Cena is one of the biggest What Ifs in WWE history. The duo aligned with Cena while he was feuding with former WWE Champion JBL, and it led to a memorable segment which saw Cena and Cryme Tyme vandalizing JBLs' limo in front of thousands of cheering fans on WWE RAW.

Cena had mostly been a lone wolf since his rise to the main event in 2005, and his parining with Cryme Tyme was certainly a breath of fresh air for the WWE Universe. Unfortunetely, it didn't last long and was soon forgotten.