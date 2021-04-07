JTG reveals if he wants to return to WWE [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently opened up about whether he would be interested in returning to the promotion. JTG also discussed the segment with JBL's limousine from 2008.

JTG was part of the Cryme Tyme tag team in WWE along with the late Shad Gaspard, who passed away last year. The duo had two runs in WWE between 2006 and 2010. Despite being fan favorites, the duo never held tag team gold during their time in the promotion.

JTG was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. At one point in the interview, JTG was asked if he would be interested in returning to WWE. The former Superstar said that although he would be interested, the decision was not in his hands:

"Only time can tell, that's not up to me. I feel like everyone wants me back in a WWE ring. I wouldn't mind being back in a WWE ring. If the situation is right, I'm all for it. I'm more than physically ready. I'm more than mentally ready. I'm well seasoned and I have a good head on my shoulders. No injuries, still young, life is good, no complaints."

JTG on the segment with JBL's limousine

JTG also discussed the segment where he, John Cena and the late Shad Gaspard destroyed JBL's limo on an episode of RAW in 2008. JTG said that he had a blast during the segment:

"I had a blast. Destroying stuff is always fun. I don't know, maybe it's something about human nature but you know, just destroying a car or a computer, a laptop, throwing glass... there's actually a place out here in LA that allows you to do that. You pay a fee, put on some protective glasses, protective clothes so you don't get cut and you go in there and you can just break stuff."

