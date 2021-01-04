JTG says Cryme Tyme was due to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar JTG says Cryme Tyme was due to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2009, before last minute creative decisions altered the plan.

In the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, JTG went into detail about Cryme Tyme’s World Tag Team title match with Jeri-Show - the team of Chris Jericho and the Big Show - at SummerSlam 2009 and how, initially, he and the late Shad Gaspard were scheduled to become the new World Tag Team champions at the event:

“I believe they were going back and forth if we should win the titles or not. I believe that we were slated to win, and I think it changed when Jericho and Big Show were gonna go into an angle with DX. And DX, right after, won the titles from them. So yeah, we were supposed to win the titles from them. But I think, you know, last minute change, it was like we were gonna work DX after that. After, because I think they were working Cody (Legacy) and I think they were ending it right there. But I think it would have been great to have Cryme Tyme vs DX. That would have been way better!”

Many fans would have been eager to see Cryme Tyme begin a feud with a tag team as well respected and accomplished as D-Generation X, as it would have given both JTG and Shad Gaspard the chance to shine, both creatively and athletically.

JTG says he was honored to face Chris Jericho and the Big Show

While it may have been a losing effort for Cryme Tyme, JTG was still thrilled to have gotten to share the ring with Chris Jericho and the Big Show:

“It was a privilege, it was an honor to be in the ring with the Big Show and Chris Jericho. Hopefully, maybe down the line, I get in the ring with Chris Jericho again.”

