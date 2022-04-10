Major moment during Shad Gaspard's WWE Hall of Fame Induction almost didn't happen

Former WWE Superstar JTG revealed that he wasn't supposed to accompany Shad Gaspard's son and wife to the ring during the late star's Hall of Fame induction.

Gaspard, who was JTG's partner in the tag team Cryme Tyme, was awarded the 'Warrior Award' at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at WrestleMania weekend for his actions that saved his son’s life and tragically cost him his own.

Shad's wife Siliana was accompanied to the ring by JTG and her son to collect the award on her husband's behalf. Speaking about the emotional moment on the Black Announce Table podcast, JTG stated that he did not expect such a powerful response from the fans:

"It was a great moment that almost never happened,"- said JTG. "I knew we'll get a good reaction, but I didn't know it would be that powerful. I didn't plan to do anything. Shout out to Johnny Ace. He was happy to see me and he said, 'So what are you doing? Anything tonight?' I was like, 'No, I'm just on stage with the talent and he was like, 'Let me go talk, I'll get right back with you.' I kind of left it alone, but then I spoke to Aryeh [Shad's son] and I was like, 'By any chance I have the opportunity to do this, I gotta teach you this."

The former Cryme Tyme member also revealed that he wasn't prepared to go on-stage and the decision was made at the last moment:

"We were just chilling and then the show started and I didn't hear anything back from anybody. Usually, they [WWE] like to rehearse stuff and we have heard it. So I'm like, 'You're not gonna do it because this is live TV, they don't want any mistakes or accidents.' But right before Shad's vignette came on, I got to tap on the shoulder and they gave me the [green light]. So it was a last-minute decision and I'm thankful that they gave the opportunity,"- JTG added [16:37 to 18:20]

JTG performed Cryme Tyme's signature handshake With Shad Gaspard’s son at WWE Hall of Fame

Shad Gaspard's son and his former partner lovingly paid tribute to the Warrior Award recipient by recreating the Cryme Tyme handshake at the WWE Hall Of Fame.

The heartwarming moment was met with teary eyes as everyone present in the arena got emotional remembering the late WWE star.

Shad Gaspard tragically died aged 39 in May 2020 after he got caught under a strong rip current at Venice Beach, and urged lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Black Announce Table podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription!

