JTG shares last video he shot with Shad Gaspard

Cryme Tyme

When news came out that Shad Gaspard had disappeared while swimming with his son at Venice Beach this past weekend, many feared that unfortunate news was on the way. Mere days later, a body was found, later identified as Shad. The 39-year old former WWE Superstar tragically died but made sure to instruct the lifeguards to save the life of his son during his final moments. The wrestling community took to Twitter and Shad is rightfully being hailed as a true hero by his peers as well as fans.

JTG had shared a screenshot of his chat with Gaspard a while ago and has now posted what he claims is the last video that he shot with Shad. Check it out below:

This was the last video Shad and I shot together.

When we were together it was 24/7

FOOLERY! pic.twitter.com/43IObnM4He — JTG (@Jtg1284) May 21, 2020

JTG and Shad Gaspard formed quite a popular tandem back in the day

JTG and Shad Gaspard were dubbed as Cryme Tyme during their two brief main roster stints in WWE. Although the duo never held Championship gold, both Superstars were quite popular among the WWE Universe. Soon after WrestleMania 26 in 2010, Gaspard turned on his partner following a loss to John Morrison and R-Truth, turning heel in the process. The former friends competed in a Strap match at WWE Extreme Rules, which JTG ended up winning. Shad was released by WWE in November 2010, while JTG was let go in 2014.