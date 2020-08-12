Former WWE Superstar JTG recently sat down with Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda and discussed a variety of topics from his career as a professional wrestler. JTG also opened up on Cryme Tyme's short-lived stint with WWE megastar John Cena, and stated that he had no idea when Cryme Tyme was going to be paired with him, and that it was a week-by-week thing.

"It was a week-by-week thing, I didn't even know when we were gonna be paired with him. I don't even know when it ended, it was just kinda like,"No John this week? Okay. No John this week either? He came back? Huh, okay. Alright guess we are not together no more."

JTG on Cryme Tyme's short-lived stint with John Cena:

John Cena and Cryme Tyme formed "Cryme Tyme Cenation" in 2008

John Cena aligned with Cryme Tyme back in 2008, when he was feuding with his arch-rival JBL. JTG and Shad Gaspard helped Cena in his match against JBL, and the trio later vandalized JBL's limousine on an episode of RAW. Cena announced at a house show soon after that the trio had created a faction named "Cryme Tyme Cenation".

The stable didn't last for long and WWE soon stopped acknowledging it on TV. Cryme Tyme was one of the most popular tag teams in WWE during their stint, but never managed to win the Tag Team belts.