JTG wanted a Cryme Tyme vs DX feud in 2009 [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar JTG has expressed his desire to have worked with D-Generation X back in 2009.

JTG, who was a member of the hugely popular tag team known as Cryme Tyme along with the late Shad Gaspard, recently sat down with SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Off the SKript. The pair discussed Cryme Tyme’s tag team match against Jeri-Show - Chris Jericho and Big Show - at SummerSlam 2009, and how things may have worked out differently for them for a potential DX feud further down the line:

“I think it would have been great to have Cryme Tyme vs DX… That would have been perfect. The backstage segments we would have had, the pranks, the promos, but the powers that be… It wasn’t aligned in the stars. But if we would have won the titles… At that time, Twitter was hot. Twitter was picking up momentum. I had just got a Twitter account and I was getting the hang of it. So I probably would have had so much fun on twitter just talking crap. Probably would have helped me get more heat.”

Would JTG have turned heel to face DX?

However, given that both teams were in babyface roles on-screen at the time, it may have been necessary for either Cryme Tyme or DX to turn heel, to make the hypothetical feud more viable for the audience. JTG says he would have had no problem playing the bad guy:

“If anything, Shad and I probably would have been the heels. We would have to turn it up a little more, and I would have had no problem with it, that would have been even more fun, you know? Because, at that time, I don’t think I had ever worked as a heel, so that would have been a bit of fun. Getting some heat on Shawn Michaels!”

It would have been exciting to see Cryme Tyme and D-Generation X collide, especially with the former working as heels. The creativity both teams brought to the table could have created some sensational work both in and out of the ring.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and JTG on Off the SKript at the link below:

