Judgment Day star's 91-day run comes to an end at recent WWE event

The Judgment Day has been the top faction in WWE over the last year. Some of the group members, though, have not enjoyed much success in the last few months, especially Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Things, however, turned around for the duo at the latest house show.

WWE headed over to Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Saturday for an action-packed live event. The show also featured Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in action. The Judgment Day duo took on The Creed Brothers in a tag match where they came out on top.

This was also Dirty Dom's first victory on the live circuit in 90 days. The former NXT North American Champion last won a non-televised match on October 14, 2023 when he defeated Ricochet. Dominik lost 21 matches in between, including bouts against CM Punk and Randy Orton.

Dominik Mysterio received criticism from WWE veteran

Dominik Mysterio has been on a whole different level ever since turning on his father and aligning with The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old often receives the loudest reaction in the arena and is one of the top heels in the company.

However, Vince Russo recently called out the star for lowering his microphone even before the crowd started booing him. The former WWE employee pointed out that it is a recurring problem and does not come across well on TV.

"I'm gonna say it again. The mic thing is awful TV. Bro, he takes the mic down before they boo. Every single time bro. If you guys are gonna do that, at least get the timing right. That's terrible for TV. You can do that for the house for three hours if you want. On TV, that is horrible TV bro. I've said that all along."

Dominik's pairing with Rhea Ripley has also been a major hit among fans. The duo recently visited Australia to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth.

