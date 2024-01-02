"That is horrible TV" - Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE for major botch during The Miz TV segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Dominik Mysterio and WWE for the promo segment on RAW this week during Miz TV.

R-Truth showed up as the special guest on Miz TV this week, representing The Judgment Day. However, the conversation was quickly interrupted by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The two stars walked to the stage, and in the verbal exchange that followed, they challenged The Miz and Truth to an impromptu tag team match, thereby reuniting the former Awesome Truth.

On the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo pointed out that during his promo, Dominik was lowering his microphone even before the crowd started booing him. The former WWE writer pointed out that it happened multiple times and created a bad viewing experience for the casual fans watching at home.

"I'm gonna say it again. The mic thing is awful TV. Bro, he takes the mic down before they boo. Every single time bro. If you guys are gonna do that, atleast get the timing right. That's terrible for TV. You can do that for the house for three hours if you want. On TV, that is horrible TV bro. I've said that all along." [From 1:08:30 onwards]

The unlikely team of Miz and Truth picked up the win over The Judgment Day members this week. It will be interesting to see how this story develops and whether R-Truth eventually becomes a member of the faction.

