Judgment Day won't allow major star to become its fifth member after Money in the Bank, confirms Damian Priest

Money in the Bank was a big night for Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy won the men's briefcase in a thrilling match. During the post-show press conference, Priest had an interesting response when asked about The Judgment Day possibly recruiting Bad Bunny.

Damian Priest's Backlash match against Bad Bunny was universally praised in pro wrestling as the Puerto Rican stars put on a wild San Juan Street Fight that featured some epic twists and surprises.

Priest, however, lost to Bunny, and it seems like he still holds a few grudges against the world-famous rapper. When asked about Bad Bunny possibly becoming The Judgment Day's fifth member, Damian Priest instantly shut down the idea and claimed there were "zero" chances of it happening in WWE.

"Really gotta talk about this guy right now? ...Yeah, match of the year. Is there a chance for him to come back and do what? (Scoffs) What? Who let this guy in? Look, that's not a question for me, 'If Bad Bunny going to come back?' I don't know. That's a question for him. As far as The Judgment Day, you have a better shot at joining the Judgment Day, which means zero." [From 00:08 to 00:40]

Damian Priest's match against Bad Bunny is possibly the reason for his current push

He may have lost to a celebrity, but Damian Priest earned the plaudits of the fans after an incredible showing at Backlash 2023. There were rumors that WWE officials were also impressed by Priest, noting that the match made them believe that he was ready to be elevated to the next level.

That's exactly what happened at Money in the Bank, as Priest was booked to defeat six other competitors to earn a future title shot. Having Damian go over the likes of LA Knight and Logan Paul was a big decision from WWE, hinting towards how highly the company views The Judgment Day member.

While interacting with media personnel following Money in the Bank, the 40-year-old superstar also revealed his future plans now that he has the lucrative MITB contract in his possession. You can check out what he had to say right here.

