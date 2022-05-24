Edge's Judgment Day defeats former WWE Champion's team in mixed tag match

Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match on the latest edition of RAW.

Before the bout, Edge addressed fans on potential members who could join Judgment Day and namedropped his former arch-nemesis, John Cena.

The Archer of Infamy commenced the match against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One hit Priest with a dropkick, pushing him to the corner, leading Ripley to tag herself into the match.

Styles and Morgan worked as a team while the former assisted her in a kick to The Eradicator. Soon, Ripley showcased immense strength by holding Morgan over her head. The latter countered while Priest and Edge rolled her out of the ring.

Priest and Styles were tagged back into the match, and both men successfully countered each other's moves. The latter tagged in his partner again, and a hyped-up Morgan kneed Ripley before hitting her with a hurricanrana off the top rope.

At one point, when Morgan attempted a pin on Ripley, Edge put The Nightmare's leg on the rope. Later on, when the former was about to hit her signature move from the ropes on The Nightmare, the Hall of Famer held on to Ripley to prevent her from losing balance. Ripley then pinned Morgan for the win.

Judgment Day has displayed its dominance on the red brand over the past few weeks. After Edge teased multiple stars, it is yet to be seen who will join the heel faction next.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Angana Roy