Judgment Day emerge victorious in first appearance as faction at a premium live event

The heel faction Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

The trio have been dominant in making their presence felt across the red brand since their inception. While Edge was not present on the last edition of RAW, Ripley defeated her former tag team partner Liv Morgan in a singles match.

The match at Hell in a Cell began with Morgan and Ripley in the ring, but then their tag team members got involved, and it ended up being a brawl. After the chaos cleared, The Nightmare got the upper hand on Morgan by catching her off guard with a headbutt. She tagged in Damian Priest while AJ Styles got into the ring and hit Priest with a drop kick.

A charged-up Finn Balor entered the match and assaulted the Archer of Infamy with kicks. While Judgment Day was outside the ring, Styles, Balor, and Morgan jumped over the top ropes onto their opponents.

Story continues below ad

At one point during the match, Styles and Edge went one-on-one with each other. The Phenomenal One hit the Rated R Superstar with The Phenomenal Forearm but was quickly taken out.

In the closing segments of the match, the intense teamwork between the members of Judgment Day worked well in their favor. Ripley distracted Balor as he was about to hit the Coup de Grace for Edge to hit the spear. The faction emerged victorious in their first match together at a premium live event.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far