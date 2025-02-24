Judgment Day member acknowledges top female WWE champion with a one-word message

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh sent a message to the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. The Irish Ace acknowledged Valkyria as his champion.

Valkyria became the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on the January 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She defeated Dakota Kai to win the gold. She will defend the gold against Kai in a rematch after the latter defeated Ivy Nile to become the number one contender.

On Instagram, Valkyria shared photos of herself posing with her title. The post caught McDonagh's attention, and he acknowledged the Irishwoman with a one-word message.

"Champ 🫡," wrote McDonagh.

Check out a screengrab of McDonagh's Instagram comment below.

Valkyria recently had the opportunity to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. But she was beaten by Bayley.

Michael Cole opened up about JD McDonagh's injury on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh broke his ribs and punctured a lung on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW.

On a recent edition of IMPAULSIVE, RAW commentator Michael Cole opened up about McDonagh's injury while speaking to Logan Paul. He said:

"I thought he was dead. I really did. He came off that ring, and he hit the desk so hard, it moved our desk back. I seriously thought he was dead. Come to find out later he had, he didn't even really hit his head, he had broken ribs and a punctured lung. And he went and finished the match. Another 10 minutes."

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teamed up against The War Raiders to challenge for the World Tag Team Championship on the abovementioned show. During the contest, the former tag team champion attempted a moonsault to the outside, resulting in a nasty bump.

The injuries suffered by the 34-year-old resulted in him missing the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. His status for WrestleMania 41 is also unclear.

