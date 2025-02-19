"I seriously thought he was dead" - Michael Cole on 34-year-old WWE star's scary accident live on RAW 

Veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole was scared to death when a current star took a nasty bump during a recent episode of RAW. Cole thought JD McDonagh was dead after the latter took a scary bump during a WWE Tag Team Title match on the red brand a few weeks ago.

Ad

Last month, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh took on The War Raiders with the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line. The War Raiders picked up the win to retain their titles in the end. At one point during the contest, McDonagh hit his neck on the announce table while attempting a dive.

WWE announcer Michael Cole later announced that JD would be out of action for a long time. In a new interview on IMPAULSIVE, Cole revealed what was going on in his mind when the accident happened.

Ad

Trending

Here's what Cole told Logan Paul:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"I thought he was dead. I really did. He came off that ring, and he hit the desk so hard, it moved our desk back. I seriously thought he was dead. Come to find out later he had, he didn't even really hit his head, he had broken ribs and a punctured lung. And he went and finished the match. Another 10 minutes." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Cole on why he will never bad-mouth Vince McMahon

Cole discussed several other topics with Paul during his appearance this week on IMPAULSIVE. He touched upon working for the old regime in WWE and had the following to say about Vince McMahon:

"I think one of the things about the old regime, and listen, I will never disparage Vince McMahon. Yeah, he's got his personal issues and what-not, but from a professional standpoint, I'll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything, stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy, I wasn't a wrestling guy when I came here," Michael Cole said.

Ad

Cole seems incredibly happy working under the Triple H regime. He has more freedom behind the desk and is seemingly having the time of his life working alongside Pat McAfee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback