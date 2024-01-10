Judgment Day member admits to laughing at R-Truth's video package on WWE RAW: "This got me"

WWE Superstar R-Truth's RAW video package was one of the most hilarious segments in the company's history. Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently admitted laughing at the former 24/7 Champion's funny take on the fearsome faction.

Truth returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Since then, he has been trying to get into Judgment Day. He has been included in the group's segments on almost every other episode of Monday Night RAW but has not become a part of the stable yet.

During the latest edition of the red brand, the 51-year-old put together a hilarious video package showcasing how he has always been a part of the fearsome faction. His funny tactics even made The Judgment Day members break their on-screen characters on live television.

Damian Priest recently took to Twitter to admit a part of R-Truth's WWE RAW segment made him laugh. The Archer of Infamy replied to The USA Network's post, which showcased a picture of all of the members of the fearsome faction as babies alongside Truth.

"This got me 🤣🤣🤣😭⚖️," Priest tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Rhea Ripley admitted she was a huge fan of R-Truth and another WWE Superstar growing up

On the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley admitted that she liked R-Truth and The Miz's tag team growing up.

She insisted they should stay together instead of Truth trying to become a part of Judgment Day.

"It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together. Don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us, and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now, and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far, he is not. Sorry, everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

Some fans want Truth to join the fearsome faction and become their leader. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the former 24/7 Champion's future.

Do you want to see R-Truth as the leader of The Judgment Day in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.