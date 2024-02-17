Judgment Day member arrives ahead of major match on WWE SmackDown

WWE will continue the Road to WrestleMania 40 with tonight's edition of SmackDown, and now a member of The Judgment Day has fired a warning ahead of the show.

Tonight's live SmackDown episode will feature more build for the Elimination Chamber PLE, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 in Australia. Dominik Mysterio will be on tonight's show to wrestle Kevin Owens in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

WWE posted the following video of Dirty Dom arriving backstage at the Delta Center. The 26-year-old issued a clear warning to The Prizefighter ahead of tonight's qualifier.

"Kevin Owens... I'm going to show you exactly why The Judgment Day continues to run all of WWE," Mysterio said.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz will also take place tonight as a qualifier for the Men's Chamber. The two winners from Paul vs. Miz and Mysterio vs. Owens will join Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley in the Men's Elimination Chamber match later this month. The Chamber winner will go on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight's SmackDown from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah:

The Rock and Roman Reigns appear to discuss WrestleMania 40 Kickoff fallout

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: United States Champion Logan Paul vs. The Miz (non-title)

The arena is also advertising several top Superstars to appear tonight. The following names are advertised: Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

