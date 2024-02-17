Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 16, 2024): Top star's theme song replaced, Logan Paul's in-ring debut, Jade Cargill
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 16, 2024): Top star's theme song replaced, Logan Paul's in-ring debut, Jade Cargill

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 17, 2024 08:02 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

08:02 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Naomi lifts Alba up but Fyre slams her into the buckle. Alba hits a snapmare, slams Naomi into the top buckle, and then a sit-down facebuster for a two-count. Alba lifts Naomi up onto her shoulders, but Naomi slides down. Naomi goes for a roll up, but she is thrown off and Isla smashes her when the referee isn't looking.

Fyre goes for a Gory Special, but Naomi flips through and hits a knee. She then kicks Isla off the apron. From there, Naomi spikes Alba into the mat and locks in a submission for the finish!

Naomi defeats Alba Fyre via pinfall

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match now features Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. There is one spot left.

08:00 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Following the commercial, Naomi is fighting back. She hits a few kicks and a clothesline to Alba. She then follows it up with a head scissors takedown and another dropkick. She hits a through-the ropes bulldog after for a two-count. Alba is hanging in there, but Naomi is definitely in control. 

From there, Naomi picks Alba up as a "Naomi" chant can be heard. Alba tries fighting back, but Naomi hits a bulldog into the corner. The Queen of Glow climbs to the top rope and hits a big cross body for a two count. Alba is staying in this, though. 

07:55 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Alba takes control early on, slamming Naomi down to the mat by her hair. She drops a knee and then slams Naomi into the turnbuckle. Alba is showing a mean streak, grinding Naomi into the ropes. Then, when Alba distracts the referee, Isla interferes and pulls her face first onto the ropes. 

Naomi picks up the advantage thanks to a kick, a few fun sliding strikes, and a split-legged leg drop. Alba goes to the floor, and Naomi follows, but Isla provides a distraction. Alba takes control, but Naomi fights back and even hits a bulldog onto the stairs as we go to the commercial break. 

07:52 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Once we're back from break, an Elimination Chamber Peth Press Event is announced for Thursday at 11 PM EST. Triple H will be involved, so that will be big. We then see Grayson Waller talking to Paul Heyman backstage. What could they be discussing? Next, The Unholy Union makes its way out. They are significantly underutilized.

Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

This one should be good if it is given time. Isla Dawn will be ringside for the match.

07:46 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Naomi is out next with an updated entrance! She has a brand-new theme song, but this one sounds pretty good, even if her other theme is a classic. This will be the night's final match, though The Rock & Roman Reigns' segment is still to come.

Naomi will battle The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre next.

07:45 (IST)17 FEB 2024

We then see Nick Aldis with Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan again. Tiffany Stratton interrupts. This leads to Jade Cargill being annoyed that Tiffany is causing trouble. 

Nick tells her it isn't the time or the place. Jade and Bron are both looking at SmackDown contracts. Will they sign?

07:43 (IST)17 FEB 2024

The two frantically try to take control, which leads to The Miz putting Logan in Figure Four. Once the hold breaks, Paul gets to the ropes and leaves the ring, only to slam The Miz into the apron. Logan goes to get brass knucks from his friend Jeff in the crowd, but The Miz stops it!

He throws Logan in the ring and follows, but while getting in, Logan kicks the ropes in a way that lowb lows The Miz. Logan then hits the knockout punch and a modified Skull Crushing Finale for the win!

Logan Paul defeats The Miz via pinfall.

07:41 (IST)17 FEB 2024

The Miz follows it up with his infamous It Kicks. He hits them repeatedly before going for one final one, but Logan ducks it and rolls The Miz up for a two-count. Logan is hit with a boot, and The Miz goes after Paul's leg again. He hits repeated kicks and even crushes the knee with his own at the ropes. 

Logan holds onto the apron, and the ref tries to fix it, which allows Paul to poke The Miz in the eyes. His own Skull Crushing Finale hits the Miz, but The Miz kicks out!

07:39 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Once we're back from the commercial, Logan is in control but The Miz starts firing back with big rights. He then hits a Hart-Attack style clothesline and the crowd is fully behind him. The Miz then goes for a hammerlock flatliner and hits it! That's a new one. The A-Lister goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Logan breaks free. Logan goes for a Stinger Splash, but The Miz moves. The Miz then hits a corner Code Breaker for a two-count.

07:35 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Logan regains momentum, and he hits a rolling fireman's carry. From there, he delivers big European uppercuts to The Miz, flexing with each one. He then hits a split-leg leg drop. Miz starts firing back and begins kicking Logan. The crowd is hot for it as he hits the running clothesline in the corner, which is successful. 

Miz shoulder blocks Logan in the gut and tries to hit him face-first against the turnbuckle. Logan counters it and slams The Miz into the ring post, hits a slingshot clothesline, and then a Frog Splash from the second rope to the apron as we go to break!

07:32 (IST)17 FEB 2024

The crowd is hot for this one. The Miz and Logan trade some moves back and forth, but The Miz keeps the upper hand, including hitting an inverted atomic drop and a chop. The Miz tries to Irish whip Logan, but it is countered. Paul hits a cross body from the top and attempts a standing moonsault, but it doesn't connect well. The two then tried to trade pins. 

From there, Miz hits a running kick after Logan's leg. Loud "Logan sucks" chants. Meanwhile, we see Nick Aldis with Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair watching the show in a sky box!

07:30 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Once we're back from break, commentary hypes up WrestleMania. This includes a look back at RAW, specifically the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment. From there, we see waiters and waitresses bringing food to The Bloodline locker room. Next, The Miz makes his way out to the ring. Logan Paul is out next.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

This is Logan's first-ever TV match and, by extension, his SmackDown in-ring debut.

07:21 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Backstage, Byron Saxton is with Logan Paul. Logan says you're welcome because he's making his SmackDown in-ring debut. He says he'll knock out The Miz, win the Elimination Chamber, and then battle Seth Rollins and become World Heavyweight Champion. 

That will make him WWE's double champ. This match is up next. 

07:20 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Akam attacks Javier immediately, slamming him and clotheslining him. The two then toss Beau in the ring, who gets pummeled, too. AOP then hit the Super Collider and a neckbreaker-powerbomb combo. This one is over.

AOP defeats Javier Bernal and Beau Morris by pinfall

It's a quick and fun squash. 

07:18 (IST)17 FEB 2024

NXT's Javier Bernal and Beau Morris are in the ring. They will be battling two members of The Final Testament. All five members of the group come to the ringside area. AOP will be in action while Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering are ringside.

AOP vs. Javier Bernal and Beau Morris

This will be a quick one. Both NXT stars are making their main roster debut.

07:16 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Following the commercial break, we get a video package of Post Malone discussing his role in WWE 2K24. He curated the soundtrack and will be a playable character in a DLC pack.

Next, we get a promo from IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in Japanese with subtitles. They say they made the group despite it being Bayley's vision. IYO says she's not the same woman from SummerSlam 2022. IYO says it is her era. They then say if Dakota thinks there won't be consequences for turning on them, she's wrong. The trio then says nobody is ready for Damage CTRL. 

07:11 (IST)17 FEB 2024

After LWO checks on Zelina Vega, we go backstage and see AJ Styles looking angry in his locker room. The O.C.'s Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin appear. They try to talk sense into AJ, but Karl says AJ forgot where he came from. This led to the two getting into a shoving match before Styles storms out.

From there, we see The Final Testament backstage. AOP will be in action next!

07:09 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Back from break, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are back to keep an eye on Legado del Fantasma. Zelina gets the upper hand by hitting an incredible 619 variation to Tiffany's legs, knocking her off the top.

The two then fight on the floor, which leads to Elektra Lopez talking smack to Vega. Vega pulls her over the barrier and attacks her. When Zelina returns to the ring, Tiffany hits her with a spinebuster and the Prettiest Moonsault Ever! This one is over.

Tiffany Stratton defeats Zelina Vega by pinfall

07:03 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Zelina is then distracted by something. The camera cuts to Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez, Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel ringside. Zelina is very unhappy as we go to break. What will happen to the rival faction?

07:02 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Next up, Tiffany Stratton makes her way out to the ring. She is such a star.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega

Zelina takes control early on, but Stratton's power puts her in control. She goes for a double stomp, but Zelina is intelligent and avoids it. She slips out of the way, and Tiffany ends up on the apron. Zelina kicks her to the floor and hits a unique takedown. Vega climbs to the second rope and hits a no-look moonsault off the second rope to the floor! Wow!

07:00 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Once we return from the commercial, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are backstage with Kayla Braxton. They intend to dethrone Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Bate then says they need a tag team name. 

He offers New Catch Republic. Dominik Mysterio then shows up and tells them to shut up. He says they can't beat anybody in the Judgment Day. Bate jokes to test it next week. He can team up with R-Truth. Dominik then storms off, insisting Truth isn't in the group.

06:55 (IST)17 FEB 2024

We are then shown Roman Reigns arriving earlier today. He is delighted, which catches Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa off guard.

From there, Zelina Vega makes her way out! Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro join her on the stage, but the three men head to the back after cheering her on. Her match will be next after the break.

06:52 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Backstage, RAW's Drew McIntyre is here with Kayla Braxton. He says he doesn't care who else is in the Elimination Chamber match. He has to win for himself and for the people. LA Knight then interrupts! Knight says he will steal Drew's moment again at Elimination Chamber.

Drew says he's good, but he sees through him. McIntyre says LA is insecure because he hasn't won any titles. LA Knight says Drew hasn't been champion since he's been here. 

Knight pulls out the Drew McIntyre-CM Punk shirt and says he'll put Drew's name on the shirt right next to Punk. Things heat up as referees break things up.

06:50 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Truth said Dom said he isn't part of Judgment Day, but Mysterio says he IS in the group. Truth grabs a chair, but instead of giving it to Mysterio, he sits down on it defiantly. Mysterio is then hit with a superkick and a pop-up Powerbomb! Kevin Owens is going to the Elimination Chamber!

Kevin Owens defeats Dominik Mysterio by pinfall

R-Truth raises Kevin's hand post-match.

06:49 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Dominik Mysterio climbs for a Frog Splash, but Owens moves. Kevin then climbs to the top rope and goes for a Swanton, and it connects! Mysterio somehow kicks out at two. The crowd is super-hot for this one. 

Shortly after, Dominik hits 619! Owens manages to kick out, though. From there, Dominik demands R-Truth get him a steel chair.

06:47 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Owens throws Dominik back into the ring. From there, Kevin charges for a cannonball in the corner, and he hits it. Owens climbs to the top for a Frog Splash and hits it! Dominik manages to kick out at two, to the crowd's dismay. KO goes for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Dominik slides out. He then hits an ugly X-Factor for the two.

From there, Dominik hits a suplex, then another, and he goes for the third, but Kevin counters it with his own! Kevin hits the 3 Amigos, but Dominik stops him at two and hits a DDT for a near fall! 

06:45 (IST)17 FEB 2024

As we return from the break, Dirty Dom has Kevin Owens in a hold. Owens starts fighting out and hits several big blows. He goes for a backdrop, but Owens flips out and hits a variation of the old Edge-O-Matic.

The two men begin trading blows, which gets yay-boo chants. Owens gets a boot and several big forearms, followed by a boot and a short clothesline. Owens then snaps, kicking away and stomping at Dominik, who flees the ring again. This time, Owens follows and clotheslines Dirty Dom onto the floor. Owens then hits a running senton.

06:39 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Kevin Owens throws Dominik Mysterio back into the ring when suddenly R-Truth is here! Truth gets massive applause from the crowd, but the distraction allows Dirty Dom to take control. He slams Owens into the steps and then hits a slingshot senton in the ring for a two-count.

R-Truth is yelling for The Miz, possibly confusing him and Kevin Owens again as we go to break.

06:38 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Owens eventually knocks Dom down, who leaves the ring. Dirty Dom gets back in, only for Kevin to take control again. A shoulder tackle and a beautiful arm drag come before Dom flees the ring again. Mysterio is keeping Owens waiting while he collects himself.

Mysterio enters the ring again and puts Kevin in a headlock. Kevin counters and drops down, goes for a clothesline, but then eats a rana, an arm drag, and a dropkick. He gets a lot of boos from the crowd before being leveled by a clothesline! Mysterio is almost sent into the steel steps outside the ring but stops himself, only to be leveled by a punch. 

06:36 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Out next is Dominik Mysterio, who is being booed unmercifully by the crowd as he tries to talk. He tries to say Judgment Day will dominate at Elimination Chamber, with Finn and Damian retaining their tag team titles and Mami retaining her women's world championship, plus he'll win Elimination Chamber.

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Kevin Owens and Dirty Dom start with a headlock and shoulder tackles.

06:33 (IST)17 FEB 2024

SmackDown on FOX begins with the standard WWE opening, followed by Corey Graves welcoming us to a sold-out show in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

We then see The Rock arriving at the building earlier in the night. From there, Kevin Owens' music hits! He will be battling Dominik Mysterio in singles action. 


06:29 (IST)17 FEB 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight is a stacked show with the following being promoted:

- The Rock and Roman Reigns return.
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz.
- Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio.
- Naomi vs. Alba Fyre.
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega.
- And more!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online