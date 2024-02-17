WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 16, 2024): Top star's theme song replaced, Logan Paul's in-ring debut, Jade Cargill

Naomi lifts Alba up but Fyre slams her into the buckle. Alba hits a snapmare, slams Naomi into the top buckle, and then a sit-down facebuster for a two-count. Alba lifts Naomi up onto her shoulders, but Naomi slides down. Naomi goes for a roll up, but she is thrown off and Isla smashes her when the referee isn't looking. Fyre goes for a Gory Special, but Naomi flips through and hits a knee. She then kicks Isla off the apron. From there, Naomi spikes Alba into the mat and locks in a submission for the finish! Naomi defeats Alba Fyre via pinfall The Women's Elimination Chamber Match now features Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. There is one spot left.
Fyre goes for a Gory Special, but Naomi flips through and hits a knee. She then kicks Isla off the apron. From there, Naomi spikes Alba into the mat and locks in a submission for the finish!
Naomi defeats Alba Fyre via pinfall
The Women's Elimination Chamber Match now features Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. There is one spot left.