Logan Paul defeats 20-time champion on SmackDown to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match 

Logan Paul has qualified for the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. If he wins, he can face Seth Rollins in a rematch from last year. This time, he has the chance to become a double champion.

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul wrestled his first match on weekly TV to secure his ticket to Perth, Australia. It was the final qualification match as LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens had already earned their spot.

In what will be an action-packed match, Paul defeated 20-time champion The Miz to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

He is the only reigning champion in the match, meaning that he won't be defending his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

While the US Champion might not be expected to win, it could be the stage that sets up his WrestleMania 40 match, where he will presumably be defending his title.

Either way, this is the most stacked Elimination Chamber match in quite a few years, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out in Perth.

