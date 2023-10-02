Judgment Day member blacks out social media profiles

A Judgment Day member has blacked out all social media platforms following the recently concluded NXT No Mercy premium live event. The member in question is Dominik Mysterio.

At the show, Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams. This marked the end of Mysterio's first-ever singles title run in the company.

In the aftermath of No Mercy, Mysterio blacked out his Instagram and Twitter/X handles.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's blacked-out social media platform:

Corey Graves recently praised Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio for his work

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in all of professional wrestling, and the reactions from the WWE Universe are indicative of his status.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves praised Mysterio, claiming that he has been putting in some of the best work in the business.

According to Graves, The Judgment Day member has stepped out of his father's shadow and has kept pushing himself further despite the pressure of having a popular last name. Graves said:

"Dominik to me is doing some of the best work in the business right now. Part of it was out of necessity, in a sense that, look at all the second, third generation superstars that have walked through the doors in WWE. Yes, you have your Charlotte Flairs, you have your Randy Ortons, but having a famous last name, particularly in that Hall of Fame tier can often times be more of a curse than it is a blessing."

Mysterio will now shift his focus towards the main roster, where The Judgment Day is feuding with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso.

A multi-man match between these teams could potentially take place in the near future.

