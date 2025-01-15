Judgment Day member breaks character to congratulate WWE Superstar

The Judgment Day is among the most hated heel factions in WWE. However, a member of the group recently broke character to send a congratulatory message to a fellow RAW Superstar.

On the latest episode of the red brand's show, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Several superstars congratulated the 28-year-old on winning her first title on the main roster. Lyra's fellow Irishman, JD McDonagh, also joined in to send her a message via a social media update.

Earlier today, Lyra Valkyria took to her Instagram account to post several pictures of herself with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship belt. JD McDonagh reshared Valkyria's post with a 'trophy' emoji and a 'blue heart' emoji:

"🏆💙," shared JD McDonagh.

You can check out JD McDonagh's Instagram Story by clicking here or in the image below:

JD McDonagh shares Lyra Valkyria's post [Photo Credit: JD McDonagh's Instagram Story]

Judgment Day suffered a major setback on WWE RAW

In the main event of the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor faced former stablemate Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The two stars seemingly drew a line under their feud with the brutal contest.

While fighting among the crowd, The Archer of Infamy sent the 43-year-old crashing through tables, leading to the latter being put on a stretcher by the medical team. However, it did not stop Priest from attacking Balor and getting him back inside the squared circle.

While JD McDonagh and Carlito tried to help Finn Balor get back in the contest, War Raiders made their way to the squared circle to assist The Punisher by nullifying The Judgment Day's number advantage. Damian Priest ended the match by nailing Balor with a Chokeslam to secure the win.

With Damian Priest defeating Finn Balor again, the two stars are likely to head in different directions. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the former stablemates.

