Judgment Day member breaks character after Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 41; sends him a message

Jey Uso became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. Judgment Day member Finn Balor broke character to praise The Yeet Man for his victory.

Balor will be in action on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. He also has the opportunity to win a title, as he gets set for an Intercontinental Championship Fatal-Four Way Match against Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta.

On X, Balor broke character to congratulate his former rival, using his catchphrase to react to the World Heavyweight Championship changing hands.

"Yeet," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's post on X:

Balor and Jey Uso feuded in 2024 and have shared the ring on multiple occasions. Two years ago, when Jey first joined the Monday Night RAW roster, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat Balor and Damian Priest to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Jey Uso and Gunther crossed paths in the opening match on WrestleMania Saturday. The Yeet Man submitted The Ring General and celebrated with his brother, Jimmy Uso, who was previously taken out by Gunther on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Interestingly enough, Balor played a crucial role in Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship win at SummerSlam 2024. His betrayal of Priest led to The Ring General winning the title.

