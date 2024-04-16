Judgment Day member breaks character to send a message to John Cena ahead of RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant heel stables in WWE. Faction member Damian Priest recently broke character to send a message to John Cena.

The Cenation Leader made a surprise return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a 'Bloodline rules' title match.

Cena also made an appearance on the RAW following The Show of Shows as he teamed up with Awesome Truth to beat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest took to his Instagram stories to send a message to John Cena ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand's show. The Archer of Infamy broke character to thank the 46-year-old as he shared a picture of himself indulged in a conversation with the WWE veteran.

"Knowledge is power Thank You @johncena [John Cena]," wrote Priest.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Damian Priest's Instagram Story.

Damian Priest gets emotional talking about The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, his joy was shortlived as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract over a vulnerable Scottish Warrior. Priest was joined in by the members of The Judgment Day to celebrate his historic title win.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was asked to name a moment from the WrestleMania XL weekend that would stick with him forever. In response, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion mentioned him celebrating the win with fellow Judgment Day members as he got emotional talking about his stablemates.

"Yeah... there's one moment that is going to stick with me forever. [laughs] It was doing this... [raises title]. That moment, standing on that stage, with my best friends. I've seen the pictures and seen their faces, and how happy they were... that means the world to me, that they were genuinely happy for me. [gets emotional and pauses] I'm proud to have them with me," he said.

Expand Tweet

On the April 8 edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four Way Match to become the number-one contender for Priest's title. It remains to be seen if the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will end The Judgment Day member's title reign.

