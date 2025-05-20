Judgment Day member calls Roxanne Perez a "cheap a** h*e" after Finn Balor introduces her to the group

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day on this week's WWE RAW. However, Raquel Rodriguez wasn't pleased to see her.

Rodriguez is Liv Morgan's tag team partner. The latter has been absent for a few weeks, as she is busy filming "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo." Perez even brought gifts for Judgment Day members, handing Mysterio a box of chicken nuggets and Carlito a bag of apples.

On her Instagram story, Rodriguez called out Perez for her gesture, even taking shots at the former NXT Women's Champion in the process.

"Cheap a** Nuggs from a cheap a** H**," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram story here.

Vince Russo predicted that Roxanne Perez would feud with Liv Morgan once the latter returns

Based on this week's turn of events, Vince Russo has predicted Liv Morgan to return and feud with Roxanne Perez, who has gotten involved in Judgment Day business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Perez didn't have much to provide in terms of character work. He said:

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character, there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle."

Perez has previously teamed up with the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and things were fine between them. However, the dynamic between Perez and Morgan could change after the 23-year-old superstar offered gifts to the Judgment Day members.

