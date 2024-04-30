Judgment Day member claims to have kicked WWE commentator a few times in the head 

A Judgment Day member has claimed to have kicked WWE commentator and former in-ring competitor, Wade Barrett, a few times in the head.

Following Night One of the WWE Draft 2024, an X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out a mistake by Barrett during commentary. The 43-year-old had claimed that Carmelo Hayes was the first NXT star to get drafted in the very first round, whereas, in reality, it was Finn Balor, who made history back in 2016.

Reacting to the tweet, Barrett apologized to Balor and had an interesting take on being kicked in the head a few times.

"Can’t win ‘em all, especially when you’ve been kicked in the head as often as I have [emoji with head bandage]. My bad @FinnBalor [victory emoji]," wrote Barrett.

You can check out Barrett's post below:

Expand Tweet

The X user's post caught Finn Balor's attention and he joined in the banter by responding to the post. The Judgment Day member said that some of the kicks to Barrett must have come from him.

"I’m pretty sure a few of them kicks came from me," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Booker T believes Judgment Day's Finn Balor will finish his career in WWE

Booker T has a bold prediction regarding The Judgment Day member Finn Balor's future. He believes that the former Universal Champion will finish his career in WWE.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed Balor is an extremely hard worker and he's been doing great work in the promotion. The veteran also predicted that Balor would finish his career in WWE while discussing his re-signing with the company.

"Finn Balor's gonna retire in WWE, man. He's gonna finish his career there. That's just how I feel. He worked too hard to get there, man. Oh yes, great re-signing. He worked so hard to get there, and I tell ya, it's so rewarding for guys, to see guys like him make it in [WWE] because he's one of the best workers out there... He's done a hell of a job as of late. I think this is the best form of Finn we've ever seen," said Booker.

Balor is a member of The Judgment Day. At WrestleMania XL, he and Damian Pries lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the Six-Pack Ladder Match. However, Priest walked out of Night Two as the new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and pinning Drew McIntyre for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback