Judgment Day member confirmed for high stakes WWE RAW match

The Judgment Day is set for another high-stakes matchup on Monday's WWE RAW episode.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions in their second reign. However, they have two teams of top stars hoping to earn the next title shot and then win gold: The Miz and R-Truth of Awesome Truth, and DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

WWE has now confirmed a singles match between Balor and Ciampa for Monday's live RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

This will actually be the second-ever singles match between the wrestlers known as Blackheart and Prince. Their first saw Balor get the win on the November 27, 2019 edition of NXT.

WWE promises high-stakes match on RAW

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa is now official for Monday's RAW, and the company is touting this as a high-stakes matchup.

With DIY and Awesome Truth gunning for a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, the door is open for Ciampa to earn his team a shot by defeating Balor on RAW. The company noted this in its official RAW preview, calling it a "high stakes" match.

"At Raw Day 1, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made it clear to R-Truth and The Miz that they will be the next tandem to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Looking to help settle the situation, R-Truth took it upon himself to represent The Judgment Day when he talked to General Manager Adam Pearce and proposed a match between Finn Bálor and Tommaso Ciampa that could earn #DIY an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match," the company wrote.

It remains to be seen when The Judgment Day will defend their titles next. Their last title defense came on the December 18 RAW with a win over The Creed Brothers.

