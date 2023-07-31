Judgment Day member congratulates Dominik Mysterio after his major win at WWE show

A Judgment Day member congratulated Dominik Mysterio after he picked up a major win at a WWE show. The star in question is Damian Priest.

Damian Priest showed his support for Dominik, who just had his first major title defense tonight at NXT: The Great American Bash against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. This match was set up after both Lee and Ali stated that they deserved a shot at the NXT North American Title. Ali was already the number one contender. Lee wanted his shot at the title after Dominik dethroned him a few weeks ago.

The three men put on an enthralling bout with some high-flying moves. Despite suffering a lot of punishment, Wes Lee was difficult to put away. However, a Frog Splash from Dominik led to him getting pinned.

Following this win, Damian Priest took to Twitter to congratulate his stablemate for his impressive performance and win at NXT: The Great American Bash.

"That's my dawg! Congratulations @DomMysterio35 #NXTGAB," Priest wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Following this win, it will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Dominik for the North American Title.

What did you make of Dominik Mysterio's title defense at NXT: The Great American Bash? Sound off in the comments section below.