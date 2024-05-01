Judgment Day member has a demand for Logan Paul after a major accident on WWE RAW

Following this week's WWE RAW, a member of The Judgment Day sent a message to Logan Paul.

On RAW, Paul accidentally hit JD McDonagh with Patrick Mahomes's Super Bowl rings. Paul's punch left a massive scar on McDonagh's forehead, as he was seen bleeding during the show.

Taking to Twitter/X, McDonagh asked Paul to send him a crate of Prime by tomorrow morning:

"I better have a crate of @PrimeHydrate on my doorstep tomorrow morning @LoganPaul!" wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's tweet here.

On RAW, Paul was The Judgment Day was confronted by the returning Braun Strowman, who saved Jey Uso from the heels. Strowman had a brief staredown with the United States Champion, who had Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed on the show.

Jim Ross is a fan of WWE Superstar Logan Paul

Wrestling veteran and legendary commentator, Jim Ross, has praised Logan Paul and is surprised by Paul's development as a performer.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross stated that Paul is an extraordinary talent. He also praised The Maverick for maintaining an incredible physique. Ross said:

"I'm pleasantly surprised at how much Logan Paul developed. I don't know who behind the scenes, is coaching him, working with him. I don't know. But, he's pretty extraordinary, for someone who has had twelve matches and performs at the level he has. He's in great shape, he takes amazing bumps, he's easy to dislike."

In 2023, Paul won the United States Championship after dethroning Rey Mysterio using the brass knuckles. For his first title defense, Paul defeated Kevin Owens before successfully defending the title in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL involving Owens and Randy Orton.

Paul's next challenger for the United States Championship is yet to be revealed. He is still a member of the SmackDown roster despite appearing on RAW.