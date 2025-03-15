Judgment Day member explains why 53-year-old WWE star is going to make him a target

A member of The Judgment Day thinks R-Truth will make him his target. JD McDonagh explained the reason in a recent interview.

Ad

The 53-year-old veteran used to be under the impression that he was part of the heel faction. He and JD had issues with each other every week. The two stars even collided in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW, which the former United States Champion won.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, JD McDonagh was asked whether R-Truth has gotten him to break character. He stated that the latter came close, but he's rock solid.

Ad

Trending

"He's come close. Especially when we're on the live events, I'll try and keep it together as much as I can on camera. I'm better than Priest. Priest was cracking up every single week... I'm rock solid. [R-Truth's gonna see this, and] he's going to make me a target," said JD.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

He added:

"He is one of the funniest guys. We went straight from Judgment Day at War Games against the top four baby faces, so we looked super strong, super menacing, super dangerous, and then we went into the R-Tuth stuff, and I love that. I love being able to have that range where you can go from being like slimy scummy little heels to making people laugh," he said. [50:55-51:48]

Ad

Ad

JD McDonagh says The Judgment Day needs him

The RAW faction has changed, and it seems that changes could be made. Potentially, adding a new member to the group has been discussed on TV.

JD McDonagh shared his thoughts on the state of The Judgment Day and claimed that they need him.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" (11:16 - 11:45)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

JD McDonagh is currently out of action due to injury. It'll be interesting to see what happens with the faction when he returns.

Please credit INSIGHTS with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes for this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback