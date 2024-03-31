Judgment Day member, former Intercontinental Champion, and more stars announced for major match on WrestleMania weekend

Several WWE Superstars were recently announced for a major match on WrestleMania XL weekend.

This year's WrestleMania is stacked with some of the biggest matches and many believe it will be the greatest show in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. This year's Show of Shows will feature a high-stakes tag team match on Night One in which The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On Night Two, The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. There are several other big matches on the card as well, including Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. IYO SKY.

However, on this week's SmackDown LowDown on Peacock and WWE Network, the company showed a graphic revealing 20 names for Andre The Giant Battle Royal set to take place on the April 5th edition of WWE SmackDown. The match will include Judgment Day member JD McDonagh, former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

Check out all the names announced below:

"JD McDonagh, Shinsuke Nakamura, Akira Tozawa, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Bronson Reed, Brutus Creed, Cameron Grimes, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable, Elton Prince, Ivar, Julius Creed, Kit Wilson, Omos, Otis, Ricochet, Sanga, and Veer."

Jade Cargill and Rey Mysterio will also be in action at WWE WrestleMania XL

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, some more matches were announced for WrestleMania XL. Jade Cargill finally signed a contract with Nick Aldis and is set to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All as she will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to lock horns with Damage CTRL's Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane.

On the other hand, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will also be in action as he is set to team up with LWO's newest member, Dragon Lee, to compete against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

According to multiple reports, several WWE legends might appear at WrestleMania including John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Show of Shows.

